EUGENE, Ore. — Todd Edman has a vision. He hopes to reshape the global food supply chain.
"All of the local products that I love, I want to be able to order from one place and have them delivered to my house," said Edman, an Oregon-based entrepreneur and software developer. "We're not as far from that as you might think."
Four years ago, Edman co-founded a business named BitCork, distributing wine from small producers to restaurants in Portland and Eugene. It quickly proved successful, slashing delivery costs by more than 90% from an industry average of $125 to $8.50.
The key, Edman said, was a computer program written to run BitCork's warehouses, which uses algorithms to predict what restaurants are likely to buy and manage orders from listed wineries, all in one system.
That same program — rechristened in 2020 as Pollinate — is now being deployed in small- and medium-size food establishments, allowing them to buy ingredients from several farms and other providers through the same network.
"It's a very precise engine for allocating and tracking inventory," Edman said. "We've put it into a system they can actually run on their phones."
Targeting distribution
Before coming up with the idea for Pollinate, Edman got his start in software working for Chase Bank in New York City during the late 1990s and early 2000s dot-com boom.
Feeling unsatisfied in his job, Edman returned to his hometown of Eugene, wanting to apply his skills to a business with the potential to change the world. There he met Justin Bloom, and the two became founding members of the Eugene chapter of the Technology Association of Oregon.
Through the association, Edman and Bloom became interested in addressing problems in the food supply chain.
"There's not many things more fundamental to who we are than food," Edman said. "Ultimately, the food system that the world needs is one that is synergistic and sustainable."
Citing a study by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust, Edman said the No. 1 barrier to sustainability in the food supply chain is localized distribution. While 84% of food supplies come from firms doing less than $100 million in annual sales, the country has invested trillions of dollars in infrastructure geared toward the largest producers and distributors.
For example, Edman said 98% of all iceberg lettuce grown in the U.S. comes from a single watershed fed by Lake Mead in California and Arizona.
The reason is because that's where the processing and distribution infrastructure is located to sell to major grocers such as Wal-Mart and Kroger, Edman said.
"Clearly, what consumers are choosing is they want better quality goods," he said. "It's just not accessible with the way this food supply chain is built."
Tilting the economics
Edman, Bloom and a third partner, Jesse Ralston, would go on to create BitCork, which they envisioned as a sort of Redbox movie rental system for restaurants to buy small-batch, boutique wines that consumers otherwise wouldn't find in grocery stores.
With the software platform now known as Pollinate, Edman said they were successful in creating an efficient distribution network that has since gone on to sell products from 23 wineries to more than 250 restaurants licensed by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
"Our goal is to tilt the economics in favor of the smaller food businesses," Edman said. "It's those companies that can give us that future of food."
By leveling the playing field for smaller growers, Edman said they can also reduce how far food has to travel to reach consumers, thereby lowering the industry's carbon footprint.
Pollinate is now being rolled out in 10 food establishments in Los Angeles. One of the first clients is a small chain of coffee shops called Go Get Em Tiger that emphasizes selling food made from local ingredients.
Edman said Pollinate will be able to help Go Get Em Tiger connect with farms that grow the food they need, and vice versa, providing another outlet for small growers to sell their crops.
"Every single person can log in and see how many of what items are available for them to order," Edman said. "That gives them the ability to know when it should arrive in a store.
"It's a really complex business," he added, "and this allows it to operate in a way that's reliable and consistent, so they can meet their customers' demands."
