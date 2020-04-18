To test its durability, potato farmers kicked and dropped the Soiltech Wireless, a sensor that looks like a lemon-yellow, 8-inch tall thermos and provides field data about soil moisture, temperature and humidity.
The plump hard plastic device can be buried with potatoes and provide immediate information through cell phones or tablets to help farmers maximize tuber growth.
Ehsan Soltan, chief executive officer of Soiltech, built the sensor to have at least a five-year life span.
“I wanted to make it comprehensive, so it can be used not only in fields but also in storage and when crops are in transit,” he told farmers who stopped at his booth at the Eastern Idaho Ag Expo in Pocatello last winter.
In the fall, it can be dug up and provide bruise spot analysis. In storage cellars, it continues to monitor its surroundings.
An electronic manufacturing designer who splits his time between American Falls, Idaho, and Taiwan, Soltan said he collaborated with potato farmers to design it.
“I’ve been testing it in the field for two years,” he said. “The battery lasts a year and can be recharged with a USB cord.”
Brad Nielson, agronomist for Walters Produce in Sugar City, Idaho, said, “At $350, it’s a lot cheaper than bruise balls we’ve used, which are easy to lose because they’re the same color as a potato. I’m intrigued enough to try some.”
Kevin Burgemeister, farm manager at Driscoll Brothers Potatoes in American Falls, dropped the Soiltech on the floor and kicked it without obviously damaging it.
“It’s impressive,” Burgemeister said.
Soltan said growers at ag shows have shown interest in the Soiltech because it provides immediate data about soil conditions.
“We had an overwhelmingly positive reception in the Potato Expo in Las Vegas a week before the Pocatello show and the Ontario onion show a week after,” Soltan said.
Growers like that multiple Soiltechs can be planted in a field based on the different soil types.
“It’s programmed with the NRCS soil data and GPS software, so it knows what type of soil it’s buried in,” Soltan said. “Based on the information it transmits, you can irrigate specific amounts in real time.”
The data is accessible immediately via the Soiltech app on cellphones, tablets or PCs where users can customize safe zones and receive alerts when any of their parameters are breached.
Besides customizable alerts, the software was also programmed for multiple soil calibrations, post-harvest field analysis, pre-set safe zone suggestions and historical data logging.
The data is automatically tabulated and stored in users’ accounts for post-harvest analysis.