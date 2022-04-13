The high price of the herbicide glyphosate means some alternatives will be more affordable for farmers, a weed scientist says.
University of Idaho weed scientist and extension specialist Albert Adjesiwor, based in Kimberly, spoke during the Idaho Wheat Commission's "From the Field" virtual farm chat April 12.
He recommended farmers spray when weeds are small because larger weeds are more difficult to kill.
Glyphosate, known by the trade name Roundup, remains one of the most effective options for grassy weed control, Adjesiwor said, but a few others are "right around the corner."
There are several options for broadleaf weed control.
"You have to use the price to decide whether (a herbicide) is worth it," Adjesiwor said. "I know price is always a deal-breaker."
Adjesiwor highlighted several herbicides used in his pre-plant burndown trials and their approximate cost:
Glyphosate, or Roundup PowerMax: Rate of 22 to 29 ounces per acre, 4.5 pounds of active ingredient per gallon of product, with a price of $65 per gallon.
Carfentrazone, or Aim EC: Rate is 0.5 to 2 ounces per acre, priced at $6.35 per ounce.
Pyraflufen, or Vida: Rate is 0.5 to 2 ounces per acre, priced at $4.52 per ounce.
Tiafenacil, or Reviton: Rate is 1 to 3 ounces per acre, priced at $5.55 per ounce.
Bromoxynil, or Brox, Maestro and several others: Rate is 1 to 1.5 pints per acre, priced at $52 per gallon for Maestro 2EC.
Saflufenacil, or Sharpen: Rate is 1 to 2 ounces per acre, priced at $6.15 per ounce.
Paraquat, or Gramoxone: Rate is 2 to 4 pints per acre, priced at $27 per gallon.
Dicamba, or Clarity: Rate is up to 8 ounces per acre, priced at $55 per gallon.
Clethodim, or Select Max: Rate is 9 to 16 ounces per acre, priced at $65 to $75 per gallon.
Impact: Rate is 0.75 to 2 ounces per acre, priced at $15 per ounce.
Liberty 280 is $53 per gallon.
Roundup, Gramaxone and Reviton control broadleaf and grassy weeds.
Aim EC, Sharpen, Vida, Maestro 2 EC, Clarity and Quelex control broadleaf weeds only.
Select, Assure II and Poast control grass weeds only.
Adjuvants — substances added to pesticides to enhance performance — play a critical role in pre-plant herbicide efficacy, Adjesiwor said. If a label calls for an adjuvant, he urged farmers to use it and not try to save money, particularly on water conditioners if conditions are dry and dusty like last year.
"It plays a huge role in deciding whether your herbicide is effective or not," he said.
Stress conditions such as extreme heat or cold may reduce herbicide performance, he said.
"For most of the herbicides we spray, it has to get absorbed and go into the plant to kill the plant," he said. "If you spray when the weeds are stressed, they won't be able to take up the herbicide. If you can wait until the weeds are actively growing, that helps to increase the effectiveness of the herbicide."
If group 2 and group 4 herbicides are the primary herbicides for in-crop weed control, Adjesiwor advised farmers to use different herbicide groups for pre-plant burndown.
So far in Idaho, there have been 13 documented cases of nine weed species showing resistance to seven herbicide sites of action, Adjesiwor said. If farmers have any weeds they think could be resistant, Adjesiwor is willing to go to their farm and collect a sample.
Adjesiwor plans to add Northern Idaho to his trials this year.
His trials used the optimum herbicide rate.
"I don't expect growers to apply 2 ounces if they can get a similar control (with) an ounce," he said.