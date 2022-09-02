Research projects, training programs and promotional campaigns in Washington have received specialty crop grants from the USDA.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture selected 20 recipients to receive a total of $4.7 million. The USDA distributes the grants each year.
Here are the Washington recipients:
• Washington Employment Security Department, $250,000, to interview farmworkers and apple, berry, cherry, grape and pear growers to study how to recruit U.S. workers for farm jobs.
• Center for Produce Safety, $250,000, to partner with Washington State University to research the pathogen listeria on pears in cold storage.
• Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation, $249,997, to evaluate and revise the AgForestry Leadership program.
• Washington State University, $249,980, to research maximizing potato production in extreme heat and water stress.
• Oregon State University, $249,846, to research, through an agreement with the Washington agriculture department, sanitation for the onion industry to prevent microbial contamination.
• WSU, $249,670, to educate beekeepers to reduce loss of honey bee colonies.
• WSU, $249,560, to research attracting wild pollinators to apple orchards.
• League of United Latin American Citizens, $249,365, to support aspiring farmers with education and training.
• Northwest Cider Association, $249,337, for a promotional campaign to increase cider sales.
• USDA-Agricultural Research Service, $248,700, to identify predators of potato psyllid, beet leafhopper and pear psylla on non-crop plants for biocontrol.
• WSU, $246,363, to develop a virtual library on food-safety and regulations for small farms and food processors.
• Washington State University, $235,457, to test whether the nutrient content of dormant grapevine trunks or canes can be used to understand the nutrient demand for the coming season.
• Washington Hop Commission, $239,698, to research, with USDA and Oregon State University, limiting outbreaks of the disease Fusarium canker.
• Washington State University, $202,216, for research on managing blue mold fungus, a post-harvest threat to apples and pears.
• Washington State Wine Commission, $205,200, to demonstrate disrupting the mating of grape mealybugs with pheromone-baited traps.
• WSU, $196,604, to hire a software company to rebuild an online database to help farmers choose pesticides.
• Living Well Kent, $169,764, for the non-profit in Kent, Wash., to work with refugee and immigrant producers.
• Washington Wine Industry Foundation, $125,987, to update online calculators to help growers and winemakers make business decisions.
• Washington State Nursery & Landscape, $107,890, for a marketing campaign to promote pollinator-friendly plants.
• Northwest Agriculture Business Center, $106,761, to promote crops grown in the Skagit Valley with the Genuine Skagit Valley brand.
