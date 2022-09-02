Potato psyllid (copy)

Projects funded by a new round of USDA grants include research into biocontrols for potato psyllids.

 Oregon State University

Research projects, training programs and promotional campaigns in Washington have received specialty crop grants from the USDA.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture selected 20 recipients to receive a total of $4.7 million. The USDA distributes the grants each year.

Tags

