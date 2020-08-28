Onion breeder Dave Whitwood of Crookham Co. liked what he saw in an Oregon State University research plot near Ontario.
“They have performed quite well,” he said Aug. 27, the third and final day of self-guided Onion Variety Days tours at OSU’s Malheur Experiment Station. “They have good size and are proving their disease tolerance. They have a high percentage of single centers.”
The annual event this year was spread across three days, each featuring three two-hour sessions subject to safety guidelines and limited attendance due to COVID-19 concerns.
Crookham Co., of Caldwell, Idaho, had three white onions, two reds and five yellows in the trial. They were among seven whites, 10 reds and 36 yellows featured by a total of 10 companies.
Whitwood said the trial enables companies to develop, test and monitor varieties. It helps them maintain a catalog of onions suited to the large southeastern Oregon-southwestern Idaho growing region. And it can inform growers’ planting decisions.
“Year after year, we are able to get product in front of growers and in front of dealers, (who) really look at the varieties themselves,” he said.
Most onion-planting decisions this year were made prior to COVID-19 shutdowns. Whitwood said types and amounts planted in 2021 could change a bit depending on whether a crop is destined for foodservice, processing or retail segments.
Casey Crookham, who works in product development and sales with Gowan Seed Co., said onion varieties have broad importance to the industry. Most foodservice customers want a larger onion, whereas smaller profiles are popular at retail. Varieties may have different maturity schedules, which affect packing sheds.
Long-day onions, which can grow in northernmost states, require 14 hours or more of daylight to initiate bulb formation, according to OSU. Erik Feibert, senior faculty research assistant at OSU-Malheur, said one of the region’s most popular long-day varieties has been in the trial for many years.
Around 8% of the region’s onions are intermediates, which mature earlier and serve as a sort of “shed starter to get people going,” Crookham said.
A small percentage of the crop is grown via transplants, mostly for earlier harvest and destined for onion-ring processing, Crookham and Feibert said.
Single centers are increasingly desired recently, Feibert said. Many of the newer onion varieties have greater occurrence of the trait, which maximizes the number of concentric rings and in turn the usable mass. Breeders also have focused on resistance to diseases such as Pink Root and Iris Yellow Spot Virus.
Crookham said onion acreage planted in Idaho and eastern Oregon is fairly steady from year to year. The National Onion Association pegged it at 22,750 acres in 2018, 22,585 in 2019 and 22,043 this year.
He said yields have been increasing due to more drip irrigation and improved varieties and growing practices.