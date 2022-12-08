USDA Agricultural Research Service geneticist Rebecca McGee can hold her new winter peas in one hand, and spring peas in the other, and not tell the difference.
"Before, the winter peas were very small, they had dark seed coats or they had mottling on the seed coats, you could just pick them out," McGee said.
Most peas grown in the Pacific Northwest are spring peas.
ARS has released the first winter pea cultivars specifically developed to be used whole or as an ingredient in human food. Two are green peas, USDA MiCa and USDA Dint, and one is a yellow pea variety, USDA Klondike.
"They're really lovely varieties," McGee said. "I look at them in the field and they're incredibly vigorous."
Previously, peas planted in autumn could only be sold on the animal feed markets.
In the mid-2000s, marketing regulations in the U.S. changed so a pea sown in the autumn could be marketed in food-quality channels.
"The food quality market is much more lucrative economically than the animal feed market," McGee said.
Licenses have been applied for and granted for Klondike, McGee said. Grower availability is up to the companies that hold the licenses.
"Conceivably, they could be grown wherever you can grow winter wheat," she said.
Farmer interest has been "extreme," she said, and varies by location.
Farmers living in low rainfall areas are interested in winter peas as an alternative crop to winter wheat. Farmers in higher rainfall areas want winter peas because it will shift more field work to the autumn and yield more than spring varieties.
"They offer all the ecological services that a spring pea does — they fix nitrogen, they offer the opportunity for breaking pest and disease and weed cycles," McGee said.
As climate models predict wetter springs and drier falls in the Pacific Northwest, shifting field work would be a positive, she said. Peas use less water than wheat and add nitrogen to the soil.
Winter peas are a dicot, having two first leaves, instead of a monocot, one first leaf. Including them in a rotation with a cereal allows the farmer to use different chemistries for pest and disease control, McGee said.
"It's pretty significant," said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council.
The new winter varieties have the potential to double or triple the yields of spring peas, he said.
"That's pretty impressive," he said. "We could have pea varieties planted in the fall that could yield as well as winter wheat. We could have 100-bushel peas and 100-bushel wheat. To a farmer, that sounds pretty attractive."
It's too early to predict how widely adopted the new varieties will be, McGreevy said. It will take several years to have enough seed to plant on a widescale.
McGee has been working to develop winter peas since 2010.
"It's really rewarding to see the work of my whole team finally come to this point, and all of the help we got along the way, from growers, from processors," she said. "It's just been a tremendous effort on the part of a lot of people."
