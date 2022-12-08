USDA Agricultural Research Service geneticist Rebecca McGee can hold her new winter peas in one hand, and spring peas in the other, and not tell the difference.

"Before, the winter peas were very small, they had dark seed coats or they had mottling on the seed coats, you could just pick them out," McGee said.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you