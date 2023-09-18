Researchers were required to go through training before they could use the tractor autonomously.
Where the engine would normally be.
Field Reporter, Spokane
Researchers at the University of Missouri say they are the first in the nation to receive an autonomous electric tractor and are putting it through its paces.
Agriculture and engineering researchers at the university received the Monarch MK-V on Sept. 1 as part of a grant awarded by USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture's equipment grants program.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive upcoming ag auctions in your email!
Would you like to receive daily ag news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our top stories of the week?
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.