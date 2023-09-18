Researchers at the University of Missouri say they are the first in the nation to receive an autonomous electric tractor and are putting it through its paces.

Autonomous tractor.jpg

Researchers were required to go through training before they could use the tractor autonomously. 

Agriculture and engineering researchers at the university received the Monarch MK-V on Sept. 1 as part of a grant awarded by USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture's equipment grants program.

Autonomous tractor 2.jpg

Where the engine would normally be.

