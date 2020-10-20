University of Idaho Extension will offer its annual Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar in virtual sessions Dec. 15-18.
Each session will start at 9 a.m. Mountain time.
COVID-19 concerns prompted the change. The seminar in recent years was held in separate all-day sessions in Idaho Falls, Burley, Caldwell and Lewiston. It drew more than 200 attendees combined.
“Hopefully, this lets more people participate, cuts down on travel and keeps people safe,” UI Extension Agricultural Economist Ben Eborn said. Recorded presentations and associated materials are to be posted at UI’s AgriBiz website following the sessions.
Eborn said many presenters likely will address “the rollercoaster of a year we’ve had as far as market prices go.” Prices for many commodities dove in March and April amid COVID-19 shutdowns, and then rebounded.
“The outlook for 2021 is important but very uncertain,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to explain where we’ve been and, potentially, where we are headed price-wise for the main commodities we produce in Idaho.”
Most presentations will be 30 minutes.
Dec. 15: Brett Stuart, Global AgriTrends, global and U.S. economies (45 minutes); Garth Taylor, UI, Idaho economy.
Dec. 16: Troy Lindquist, National Weather Service, weather; Terrell Sorenson, UI, water; Ashlee Westerhold, UI, input costs.
Dec. 17: Reed Findlay and Steve Hines, UI, hay; Jon Hogge, UI, grain; Joel Packham, UI, beef.
Dec. 18: James Carr, INTL FCStone, dairy; Bruce Huffaker, Northwest Potato Market News, potatoes; Gina Greenway, The College of Idaho, onions.
Information / registration: Eborn at 208-847-0344 or beborn@uidaho.edu; Westerhold at 208-736-3604 or ashleew@uidaho.edu; or online at https://www.uidaho.edu/cals/idaho-agbiz.