The University of Idaho’s annual Snake River Sugar Beet Conference will be next month in Burley.
It will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 N. Overland Ave.
“It has been a pretty good year for sugar beets, but not without issues,” said Albert Adjesiwor, UI assistant professor and extension weed management specialist in Kimberly.
Growers contended with high input costs and concerns that irrigation water would be cut off, he said. The wet spring made weed control a bit challenging.
“We saw several fields with poor weed control, especially kochia,” Adjesiwor said. “There were disease issues, particularly Cercospera.” An update on Cercospera leaf spot, a fungal disease, is slated at the conference.
Amalgamated Sugar, a grower-owned cooperative, is a conference sponsor.
Boise-based Amalgamated “supports the work that is being done by the U of I to educate sugar beet growers on agronomic issues that impact their farms,” said Jessica Anderson, the cooperative's public affairs manager. UI staff and members of the company’s sugar beet quality improvement department will work together on several presentations.
Input costs, supply-chain challenges and labor shortages affecting farmers are among the topics to be covered. Also to be discussed: irrigation management, the water-supply outlook and identifying pests and diseases common to the crop.
A presentation on soil fertility and fertilizer application will include recommendations for optimizing yield and profitability.
Herbicide resistance and alternative programs for herbicide-resistant weed management will be discussed along with herbicide carryover and recognizing damage it causes.
A presentation will cover sugar beet root maggot control in the wake of the chlorpyrifos ban.