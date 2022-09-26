Litchi tomato plants

Genes from litchi tomato plants are being used to develop a nematode-resistant potato and a pesticide that kills nematodes.

 University of Idaho

Researchers are introducing genes from a plant in the nightshade family into potatoes in an effort to develop resistance to nematodes. 

Litchi tomato has natural resistance to several species of cyst and root-knot nematodes.

