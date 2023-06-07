UI Protection Woodhall

University of Idaho plant pathologist James Woodhall will be one of many experts on hand for the field at the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center.

PARMA, Idaho — A new research hop yard will be featured at a field day June 21 at the University of Idaho's Parma Research and Extension Center.

The hours will be 8 to 11:15 a.m at the extension center, 29603 U of I Lane, in Parma. 

