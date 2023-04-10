PARMA, Idaho — The new research addition to the University of Idaho’s Parma agricultural research station is expected to be open this fall.
The 8,000-square-foot Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health is under construction at the Parma Research and Extension Center, which UI’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences operates.
Modern laboratories and space for additional research are among the features. The building “is really going to allow us to make significantly more investment into programming at Parma,” said Mark McGuire, associate dean and director of the system of nine extension centers and several affiliated facilities.
Established areas of research at the center include plant science, cropping systems, entomology, nematology, plant pathology and pomology. A hop quality lab, a new offering funded by the state hop growers commission, will be included in the new building.
The building will replace space that is too old to renovate economically.
Emerging specialty crops, technology advancements and ongoing pressure from pests and invasive species will require enhanced facilities and faculty expertise, according to a UI website on the project.
The new building will better equip faculty to diagnose and address growers’ concerns and help in recruiting and retaining faculty.
A couple of existing labs will be demolished after the programs have moved, McGuire said. Some space in older structures will be renovated for activities such as soil preparation and receiving bagged vegetables.
Five faculty members are based in Parma. About 20 people work at the center including support staff and graduate students.
Officials in the next few months plan to hire an entomologist focused on pollination — important particularly in the Treasure Valley because of its orchards and its vegetable seed industry, McGuire said.
In the next three to five years, UI aims to have eight Parma-based faculty including a weed scientist and a precision irrigation specialist, he said. The irrigation specialist likely will help in further development of drip systems.
The building’s funding includes $3 million from agricultural companies, commodity groups and farms; $3 million from the state Permanent Building Fund; and $1 million from fees for services that the center offers.
The legislature this year approved additional Permanent Building Fund spending. It is focused on a sewer connection that McGuire said would benefit the community and enable the center to save 6 to 8 acres it otherwise would have used for a septic drain field.
New money from the building fund includes $9 million for UI President C. Scott Green to divide among the Parma project, a meat science and innovation center on the main campus in Moscow and expansion of the McCall Field Campus.
Closure of the Parma center was contemplated during the late-2000s recession, but industry funding helped to keep it running. Current investments “will update the facility and will really aid and support agriculture,” McGuire said.
Layton Construction of Sandy, Utah, is the general contractor.
