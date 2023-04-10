Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health near Parma.

Work is underway on the Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health near Parma.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

PARMA, Idaho — The new research addition to the University of Idaho’s Parma agricultural research station is expected to be open this fall.

The 8,000-square-foot Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health is under construction at the Parma Research and Extension Center, which UI’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences operates.

