The University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center plans a field day from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
The free event usually is held every two years but was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
James Woodhall, a plant pathologist at the center, said the cold, wet spring led to some foliar diseases. But temperatures then warmed quickly, suppressing disease development to an extent.
He said rhizoctonia has been a little worse than previous years and stem canker levels were also higher due to the spring conditions. Cercospora leaf spot came early in sugar beets but with recent higher temperatures stayed fairly low.
“We are keeping a close eye on things,” Woodhall said. “If temperature drops and humidity increases, some of these diseases can perhaps take off.”
He said early blight in potatoes seems to be at lower levels. It has not been detected so far in spore traps, and field trials look good. Crop progress and disease development appear to be 10-14 days behind the usual pace.
The traps detected more stemphylium leaf blight in onions, “and we’re seeing some leaf tip damage,” Woodhall said.
He said researchers will demonstrate trials sponsored by five chemical companies. Other sponsors include the Idaho potato and bean commissions, the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Onion Committee and the Snake River Sugarbeet Research and Seed Alliance.
