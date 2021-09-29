MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho plans to build a deep-soil research facility on its main campus with an $18.9 million National Science Foundation grant.
The Deep Soil Ecotron is slated for UI’s J.W. Martin Laboratory. Interior build-outs are expected to start next spring.
NSF said in an award abstract that the Ecotron will help accelerate research on and develop a better understanding of deep soils, and provide research infrastructure. The foundation said the facility will serve as a hub for a national network of researchers. And it will help broaden understanding of “the variety of life on the planet, its role in ecosystem processes and its response to global change.”
UI said the Ecotron will have up to 24 columns, called eco-units, for the study of soil cores. Units will have above-ground plants and below-ground organisms such as insects and microbes. Temperature, water and exposure to carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are among the variables researchers will be able to control.
The eco-units will enable scientists to conduct experiments on soil columns around 10 feet deep in contrast to the one-foot depth frequently studied. They will eliminate the need to dig pits.
Deep soils “are probably one of the last research frontiers,” project lead principal investigator Michael Strickland, UI associate professor or microbial ecology, said in a news release. Soils are important for reasons including supporting plants and driving processes like carbon and nutrient cycling, “but a lot of research has been focused on the surface. This facility would enable us to better understand these processes at depth.”
Thirteen similar facilities exist in the world, mostly in Europe. UI said its Deep Soil Ecotron will go deeper and give scientists more capabilities to monitor and manipulate the eco-units for controlled experiments.
Co-lead investigator Zachary Kayler, UI assistant professor of biogeochemistry, said the facility “will represent a huge leap forward in our understanding of soil and terrestrial ecosystems.”
It will allow for experiments that can help researchers plan for future environmental conditions, important given uncertain future climate trends that can’t be prepared for using past knowledge, he said.
UI said studies conducted at the Ecotron will improve understanding of how deep soil organisms react to unprecedented conditions, how soil systems respond to agricultural practices and how well they sequester carbon. The eco-units also will be used to develop sensors to monitor deep soils in the field.
Collaborators include researchers from the University of Colorado, University of Delaware, University of Hawaii, North Dakota State University, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the University of Wyoming. Most of the institutions are part of NSF’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.