Pesticide

Three online pesticide education sessions are planned for August.

 Capital Press File

The University of Idaho Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program will offer three sessions by videoconference in August.

Sessions are scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Mountain time via the Zoom online platform. Pesticide applicator credits are available through the Idaho, Oregon and Washington departments of agriculture.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you