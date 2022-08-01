Researchers at the University of California-Davis have discovered genes that make strawberry plants resistant to a deadly soil-borne disease called Fusarium wilt.

Their findings, recently published in the journal of Theoretical and Applied Genetics, are the culmination of several years of work. UC-Davis scientists genetically screened thousands of strawberry plants and developed DNA diagnostics to find and map wilt resistance genes.

