Researchers at the University of California-Davis have discovered genes that make strawberry plants resistant to a deadly soil-borne disease called Fusarium wilt.
Their findings, recently published in the journal of Theoretical and Applied Genetics, are the culmination of several years of work. UC-Davis scientists genetically screened thousands of strawberry plants and developed DNA diagnostics to find and map wilt resistance genes.
Their discovery means breeders can now introduce the resistant genes into future strawberry varieties, giving plants genetic tools to combat the pathogen.
Fusarium wilt has long been a concern for growers in California, which produces 1.8 billion pounds of strawberries a year representing about 88% of strawberries harvested in the U.S.
The pathogen, according to the research paper, also affects other regions around the world and is considered by experts "one of the most destructive plant-pathogenic fungi worldwide." It causes wilting, collapse and death in susceptible plants.
"The disease has started to appear more often up and down the state (of California)," Glenn Cole, a breeder and field manager with the university's Strawberry Breeding Program, said in a statement. "Once the wilt gets in, the plant just crashes. You have total die-out."
According to the University of California's Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Fusarium wilt has become a bigger challenge for the state's strawberry industry since California phased out use of the fumigant methyl bromide in 2005. Without the fumigant, instances of wilt have increased in the past few decades, especially in soil where farmers don't rotate crops.
Researchers say the newly discovered resistance genes can help prevent future strawberry varieties from succumbing to Fusarium wilt.
"What we've accomplished here is important ... and it's going to protect growers," Steve Knapp, director of the college's Strawberry Breeding Program, said in a statement.
This fall, according to the university, the program will release new strawberry cultivars that have the Fusarium wilt resistance gene.
Plant scientists have been breeding strawberries at UC-Davis since the 1930s and have already released more than 60 patented varieties through the breeding program.
In the future, the scientists say the DNA diagnostic tools they have developed will enable breeders to respond to any new Fusarium wilt variants that develop.
"There will be new threats, and we want to be prepared for them," said Knapp. "We want to understand how this works in strawberries so that as new threats emerge, we can address them as rapidly as possible."
The research on the Fusarium wilt resistance gene was conducted by Dominique Pincot, Mitchell Feldmann, Mishi Vachev, Marta Bjornson, Alan Rodriguez, Randi Famula and Gitta Coaker from the Department of Plant Sciences; Thomas Gordon from the Department of Plant Pathology; Michael Hardigan and Peter Henry, who are now at USDA; and Nicholas Cobo, who is at the University of La Frontera in Chile.
Funding came from UC-Davis and USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture Specialty Crop Initiative.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.