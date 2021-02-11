DAVIS, Calif. — The University of California-Davis announced Thursday its release of two new strawberry varieties.
The new varieties, called the UCD Finn and UCD Mojo, were bred to be planted during the summer to produce big, red, flavorful berries throughout the fall and winter.
"These cultivars were developed to produce high-quality fruit from late summer through the holidays," Steve Knapp, director of the UC-Davis Strawberry Breeding Program, said in a statement.
Over the past year, several growers have told the Capital Press that demand for year-round strawberries is growing. Consumers want strawberry treats at Christmastime, Valentine's Day and through the winter, so growers welcome new winter-ripening varieties.
"Strawberries seem to be such a treat this time of year, and shoppers want them. So, we follow the seasons and try to create a 365-day supply of strawberries," A.G. Kawamura, partner in Irvine, Calif.-based Gem-Pack Berries LLC, told the Capital Press during winter 2020.
Researchers say they developed the new Finn and Mojo varieties to replace the Portola, the only other UC variety that's planted in the summer and harvested in fall and winter.
Consumers have reported that the Portola lacks flavor. Glenn Cole, breeder and field manager with the Strawberry Breeding Program, said Finn and Mojo varieties are "sweeter than Portola."
Growers and industry leaders say the university's Strawberry Breeding Program has had a "tremendous" impact. Statewide, about 60% of California's strawberry fields are planted to UC-Davis varieties.
Since the 1930s, the breeding program has patented 60 varieties, turned strawberries into a year-round crop, developed varieties with more disease resistance and increased the average yield from 6 to 30 tons per acre.
Experts say the higher yield-per-acre made possible by new cultivars has contributed to a decrease in the number of acres of strawberries planted over the past decade. Simply put, new cultivars allow farmers to produce more strawberries on less land.
This is reflected in the industry's statistical data. In 1997, the first year for which the California Strawberry Commission has statistics, growers in Southern California planted 7,286 acres of strawberries. By 2013, the peak year, plantings has increased to 11,615 acres.
But with the onset of new varieties, growers have pulled back to 5,863 acres for the 2020-2021 season.
Even with smaller acreage, according to university data, the U.S. is still the world's largest strawberry producer, and almost 90% of the berries are grown in California.
But industry experts say better cultivars weren't the only factor that pushed farmers to decrease acreage. Rising labor expenses, minimum wage hikes, urban sprawl, soaring land prices and intensifying government regulations also led some strawberry growers to move their operations south to Mexico or shut down entirely.
Industry leaders and farmers say they're excited about the new strawberry varieties UC-Davis has developed, which makes their industry more "resilient," but many say that other factors, like limiting regulatory burdens and fees, are also important to keep their industry healthy.