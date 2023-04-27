sm strawberries 2.jpg

UCD Eclipse strawberries grown in Santa Maria, Calif.

 Jael Mackendorf/UC-Davis

The University of California-Davis has released five new high-yielding strawberry varieties that are resistant to Fusarium wilt, a deadly soil-borne disease.

The new varieties — UC Eclipse, UC Golden Gate, UC Keystone, UC Monarch and UC Surfline — are now available for sale in California nurseries. The new varieties are meant to replace disease-resistant ones such as the Monterey, UCD Royal Royce and UCD Valiant.

sm strawberries.jpg

sm strawberries 3.jpg

A harvested UCD Keystone strawberry in Santa Maria that is sliced in half.
