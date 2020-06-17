When it comes to research funding, university professors say agriculture often gets overlooked. But a successful international fund is showing that agricultural research is worth the investment.
A joint U.S.-Israeli research fund has approved $7.3 million this June for 22 agricultural research projects done jointly by Israeli and U.S. scientists. Three 2020 awardees are based in California.
The program, which funds three-year projects and pays researchers about $310,000, is called the U.S.-Israeli Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund, or BARD for short.
This year, BARD also granted 10 postdoctoral fellowships, including one to a researcher in Washington state, one in Oregon and four in California.
Several researchers told the Capital Press that even with grants from the USDA, Food and Drug Administration and other organizations, agricultural research still has limited funding. They say BARD is significant not only because it has transformed agriculture and contributed to the global economy, but also because it demonstrates the payoff from investing in agricultural research.
The American and Israeli governments created and funded the program in 1978 because the nations had shared interests in agriculture and science.
"I get to work with incredible scientists from around the world. It's really, really fascinating," said David Zilberman, 2020 BARD recipient and professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of California-Berkley.
This year, Zilberman and his fellow researchers plan to study how microalgae can be managed for agricultural purposes.
Among the other grant proposals approved this year are projects on salmonella sensing-based antibacterials for use in poultry, Beta-glucans as growth promoters and antibiotic alternatives and the use of in-vitro embryo production and gene editing in sheep.
For decades, BARD has been a global pioneer in drip irrigation, solar sterilization, increasing milk yield, biological control of pests and more.
An independent, external review of BARD recently measured the program's impact.
According to the review, the grants have led to 200 new agricultural practices, 40 commercial deals and 100 patent-series and breeding licenses.
For every U.S. dollar spent in BARD's agricultural research, $20 have been gained, economists estimate.
Since 1978, BARD has awarded 299 grants to California researchers, a higher number than any other state. Scientists say this is partly because Israel's arid environment makes it a natural research partner for California, which produces similar crops.
Yoram Kapulnik, BARD's executive director, told the Capital Press that Israel's struggle to supply water to a growing population forced the nation to become a world leader in water and agricultural technologies.
"Israeli agriculture is a miracle in and of itself," said Kapulnik. "For Israeli agriculture, 'doing more with less' is much more than a slogan: It was a veritable necessity."
Maciej Zwieiecki, plant science researcher at the University of California-Davis and another of this year's grantees, said the program funds important research he otherwise couldn't pursue.
Zwieiecki's team will collaborate with hundreds of farmers to better understand and predict orchard bloom time in relation to climate change, which Zwieiecki said will help farmers make both short-term alterations and long-term plans, like where to plant pistachio trees.
Zwieiecki said he appreciates that BARD turns research ideas into real-world applications.
"Ideas are good, but the results are what really matters," he said.