ALBANY, Ore. — Researchers David Blunck and Sampath Adusumilli stood back as they watched flames climb through the lower branches of a 20-foot ponderosa pine set ablaze for science.
By torching live trees in a series of controlled experiments, Blunck and Adusumilli hope they can glean information about how different species burn and generate hot embers, which could ultimately prove life-saving for firefighters and landowners threatened by large forest fires.
Blunck, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at Oregon State University, has conducted dozens of test burns in a gravel pit at his 14.5-acre farm near Albany, Ore., using trees harvested from the university's McDonald-Dunn Research Forest.
The project is a continuation of a previous two-year study, and funded by a $200,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
On June 19, Adusumilli, a postdoctoral scholar, joined Blunck in attempting to burn a pair of ponderosa pines, positioning the trees in a makeshift cinder block stand and surrounding them with dry straw, mimicking so-called "ladder fuels" that allow fires to climb up taller vegetation.
Blunck said they have already burned 62 trees so far this year, and intend to burn 300-400 by the end of the multi-year project. The species are native to Oregon and California, including ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, juniper and sagebrush.
Once the trees are engulfed, the researchers count how many embers fall on each of 65 fire-resistant cloths spaced evenly five rows deep in a semicircle around the blaze. Embers hot enough to start a new fire — at least 662 degrees Fahrenheit — leave a darkened scar on the white cloths.
Adsumalli said the goal is determining how many of these hot embers different trees may spew and how far they travel, providing insight into fire behavior.
"We hope to tell the fire research community how many embers are being generated by a tree," he said.
Testing began earlier this spring and will stop once local burn bans go into effect as the summer wildfire season ramps up. The tests will resume in the fall. Blunck said they are coordinating with the Albany Fire Department while burning on his property.
"That's key to us doing this research," Blunck said. "We can control it."
Results from the previous study showed that ponderosa pine gave off the fewest total embers, while western juniper gave off the most. That included hot embers capable of starting new fires. Now, Blunck said they are "going bigger trees, and putting out more sheets to really quantify those embers."
The same results seemingly played out again as Blunck and Adsumalli struggled to get the ponderosa pines to burn beyond dried needles on the trees' lower branches. Other species, such as Douglas firs, resulted in more impressive fires, Blunck said.
Once the fires went out with a whimper, the researchers removed each tree from the stand, weighed it and tossed it in a pile before checking for embers and recording their data.