A new survey shows a majority of customers understand that real sugar comes from plants and is natural, according to the Sugar Association, the scientific arm of the U.S. sugar industry.
In the survey, 1,500 consumers were asked about their understanding and feelings toward sugar and sweeteners.
About 80% of respondents agreed that "real sugar" is naturally occurring. The majority of respondents also agreed that sugar plays a role in a balanced diet.
"The results of this research tell a very different story from what people see and read about sugar in the context of books, fad diets, social media and news headlines," said Courtney Gaine, president and CEO of the association. "Consumers like real sugar, and while many seek to monitor their intakes, they know that they can still enjoy it as part of many foods and see it as part of a healthy diet. "
According to the association, 54% of consumers classified "table sugar" as naturally occurring, up from 29% in a 2018 survey.
Consumer perceptions, lifestyles and nutrition needs are constantly in flux, Gaine said.
"We need to consistently learn how the marketplace is changing and develop the messaging to keep pace and stay relevant in the dialogue," Gaine said.
The survey also showed that consumers are confused about how much sugar can be included in a balanced diet. Current dietary guidelines recommend limiting added sugars to less than 10% of calories per day. For a 2,000-calorie diet, this means 50 grams, or 12 teaspoons.
Three-quarters of consumers thinks they can have fewer than 40 grams per day, according to the association.
Since 2015, consumption has been steady at about 12.9% of calories.
"So as a population we are not far off," Gaine said.
Consumption of all caloric sweeteners is down 30% from an all-time high in the late 1990s, largely driven by a major decrease in soda consumption, Gaine said.
Beverages remain the primary contributor to total added sugars consumption, so further reduction is possible, Gaine said.
"However, as far as just sugar goes, since it has so many roles in so many foods, it will be difficult to get much lower without a lot of reformulation," she said. "In fact, in the 100-plus years USDA has been collecting food supply data, we have never been below 11.9% of calories from added sugars, and this was in 1909."
Sugar is made from sugar beets and sugar cane through photosynthesis, the process plants use to transform the sun’s energy into food, Gaine said. The sugar is removed from the plant, washed, crystallized and dried to become "the sugar we know and recognize."
Artificial sweeteners are made various ways, ranging from chemical synthesis to enzymatic conversion.
Consumers "aren't very receptive" to artificial sweeteners, so Gaine feels future demand for real sugar will be steady.
Consumers recognize sugar's plant-based origins and want to be connected to the sources of their food, Gaine said.
"For the 11,000 multigenerational farmers who grow sugar beets and sugar cane in the U.S., and the other 131,000 people involved in bringing real sugar from the fields to our tables, this is good news," she said.