As more farmers and ranchers rely on off-farm income to make ends meet, there is a growing interconnection between rural and urban economies that could influence future policy decisions, according to a new study by the University of Missouri.
The study, commissioned by CoBank, finds 82% of U.S. farm household income now comes from off-farm jobs.
By 2018, 62% of farm-dependent county residents were commuting outside their county for work. That's up more than 10% compared to 20 years ago, revealing closer economic ties between farm country and larger metro areas, the study found.
"What that means for those of us who serve rural communities is we have to evolve our understanding of what fuels rural economies, and what these communities need to succeed," said Dan Kowalski, vice president of CoBank's Knowledge Exchange program. "In many cases, the historical concept of 'rural' no longer applies."
CoBank is part of the U.S. Farm Credit System, serving more than 76,000 farmers, ranchers and rural businesses members in 23 states across the country.
In a 2018 USDA survey, producers cited more stable income, access to health insurance and retirement benefits as the top reasons for having an off-farm job.
More than half of those jobs were in the service sector as of 2019, including retail, restaurants and health care. Off-farm income is especially important for young and beginning farmers, with 56% of principal operators under 35 holding a main job off the farm in 2017 compared to 37% in 1974.
Rob Fox, director of the CoBank Knowledge Exchange, said the trend is being driven by changes in the agricultural industry.
Over the last 30 years, farming was forced to become more consolidated and efficient to make up for increasing production costs and declining commodity prices, Fox said.
A former dairyman from Wisconsin, Fox said a farmer in 1970 could likely turn a profit with 50 cows and 100 acres. Today, he estimated it would take closer to 500 cows.
Meanwhile, the cost of land has risen from about $500 per acre to as much as $10,000 per acre. A mid-size tractor adds $75,000 to $100,000.
"The equity that you need to even think about being a full-time farmer is just astronomical," Fox said. "By necessity, rural economies have had to become more diversified."
Data shows counties that remained farm-dependent in 2015 saw their population decline by 4% from 1974 to 2019 on average. Conversely, counties with a more diversified economy saw 55% population growth during the same period.
The study does not take into account new opportunities for remote working spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, which Fox said he expects will only strengthen the economic bonds between urban and rural economies.
According to the Pew Research Center, 59% of workers surveyed in January reported all or most of their work can now be done from home.
"There's been a huge shift in the ability for professionals to work from home," Fox said. "That has given rural America a boost that it hasn't had in decades."
Fox said he hopes the study will give policymakers the information they need to make better-informed decisions about transportation, telecommunications and health care that can strengthen the bonds between urban and rural America.
"It's eye-opening to realize how interdependent counties are on one another," he said. "Hopefully that will spur some cooperative effort to better coordinate policies with the realization that by working together, we'll be better off than trying to pursue what we perceive to be our own different interests."
