U.S. farm machinery

A technician builds a new tractor. A new study found that the cost of land and equipment is a factor in why many farmers also have to work off the farm.

As more farmers and ranchers rely on off-farm income to make ends meet, there is a growing interconnection between rural and urban economies that could influence future policy decisions, according to a new study by the University of Missouri.

The study, commissioned by CoBank, finds 82% of U.S. farm household income now comes from off-farm jobs.

