BERKELEY, Calif. — A new study suggests marijuana farms in California may be uniquely vulnerable to wildfires compared to other crops based on their historical confinement to certain areas.

Using data from CAL FIRE, by the University of California-Berkeley researchers found that about 60% of licensed cannabis acreage — totaling 1,774 farms — are in "high" or "very high" wildfire hazard zones. That's more than any other crop by a wide margin. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you