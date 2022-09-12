BERKELEY, Calif. — A new study suggests marijuana farms in California may be uniquely vulnerable to wildfires compared to other crops based on their historical confinement to certain areas.
Using data from CAL FIRE, by the University of California-Berkeley researchers found that about 60% of licensed cannabis acreage — totaling 1,774 farms — are in "high" or "very high" wildfire hazard zones. That's more than any other crop by a wide margin.
Winegrapes had the next largest percentage of acreage in high or very high wildfire hazard zones, at 11.7%, followed by pastures at 6%.
"Our findings affirm that cannabis agriculture is geographically more threatened by wildfire than any other agricultural crop in California," said Christopher Dillis, a postdoctoral researcher at the university's Cannabis Research Center and lead author of the study.
Though marijuana production is paltry compared to other crops, the value is considerable, Dillis said. When researchers conducted the study in 2020, California had approximately 1,151 licensed marijuana acres, with most farms averaging about a quarter-acre in size.
That is only a small fraction of the state's 620,000 acres of winegrapes, and more than 1 million acres of hay and alfalfa, according to the USDA.
Yet estimates show California's cannabis industry is worth $3 billion, which would rank just below the top five most valuable agricultural commodities statewide — ahead of pistachios and slightly behind strawberries.
"In light of the sector's growing economic importance in the state, the vulnerability of cannabis to wildfire should be considered in future cannabis and rural development policies," said Ted Grantham, director of the research center and co-author of the study.
California voters legalized adult-use recreational marijuana in 2016, and the state began licensing commercial farms in 2018.
Initially, Grantham said legalization provided a pathway for previously illicit operations to enter the market. These farms were concentrated in hilly, isolated parts of Northern California known as the "Emerald Triangle," including Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties.
As the industry continues to grow, Grantham said more farms are beginning to shift toward the central coast.
To assess the risk of wildfires burning near cannabis, researchers analyzed licensed farms in Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Monterey, Nevada, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Trinity and Yolo counties. Regulations still forbid cultivation in most other parts of the state.
The team then overlaid CAL FIRE maps of fire hazard severity zones, historic wildfire perimeters and areas likely to experience increased fire activity in the future.
Results showed cannabis was "significantly" more threatened by wildfires due to their geographical restriction, Dillis said.
"Certainly, cannabis has been subject to this legacy of where it has been grown to protect it from detection," he said. "We can confidently say that the places where cannabis continues to be grown are at greater risk now, and likely in the future as well."
Grantham said legal cannabis faces headwinds from both market forces and a burdensome regulatory environment.
The escalating fire threat underscores deep-rooted challenges for growers, he said, from a lack of access to federally subsidized crop insurance to potential product quality concerns caused by wildfire smoke.
"It presents just one more obstacle that growers are facing that the state needs to consider in trying to craft its policies," Grantham said.
