Researchers say two types of psyllids impact Northwest potato crops, but the one originating in California is most likely to carry the pathogen that causes zebra chip disease.
The researchers began examining the insects after an outbreak of the zebra chip disease in 2011, said Zhen "Daisy" Fu, one of 18 authors of the paper. She is a former Washington State University postdoctoral student.
They found two groups of psyllids. One is likely native to the Northwest and another group, designated the Western group, is related to psyllids from California.
Both of the tiny insects are pests, Fu said.
The Western psyllids are more likely to transmit zebra chip pathogens, Fu said.
The study did not examine transmission of the zebra chip pathogen by the two groups of psyllids or their hybrids. But this could be an area for future inquiry, as hybridization has the potential to alter disease dynamics, according to the paper.
Fu estimates the Western psyllids are more prevalent than the native psyllids. Their populations vary each year, Fu said.
Some psyllids were hybrids of the two groups. It's not clear which original group the hybrids most resemble, Fu said, noting that the two groups carry different bacteria.
The study provides some insight into which overwintering host plants are most likely to be important for the movement of potato psyllid between potatoes and alternate hosts, said Carrie Wohleb, regional vegetable crops specialist for WSU Extension in Grant and Adams counties.
The study suggests that matrimony vine may be more important as a host than bittersweet nightshade. Matrimony vine is not always easy to find, so it would not be easy to eradicate the plant or control psyllids on the plant, Wohleb said.
Psyllids can move long distances from matrimony vine to potatoes, so it would require a "huge areawide effort."
If farmers suspect their potatoes have psyllids, they should scout their fields, said Tim Waters, WSU Extension commercial vegetable area educator, based in Pasco.
If they find them, it is best to have them tested for the liberibacter pathogen that causes zebra chip, Waters said, noting it is probably safest to treat if they can be easily detected in a commercial field.
If the test for liberibacter comes back positive, farmers need to treat with insecticides "aggressively," Waters said.
The study was recently published on the Wiley Online Library.