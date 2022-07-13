BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest stands to lose more than half a million acres of farmland to urban sprawl by 2040 unless cities make smarter development choices, according to a new report by the American Farmland Trust.
The report, "Farms Under Threat 2040: Choosing an Abundant Future," also highlights threats to farmland by rising sea levels due to climate change, and the accelerated expansion of solar projects needed to meet zero-carbon energy mandates.
Addie Candib, Northwest regional director for the American Farmland Trust in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, said the findings are part of a multi-year effort to come up with solutions for preserving farmland nationwide.
"In order to be effective, we needed to have good data about what was happening to farmland," Candib said.
Other partners in the "Farms Under Threat" program include the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Conservation Science Partners and the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment.
The initiative, Candib said, is "really an effort to quantify and map where farmland loss is occurring, and provide some policy recommendations."
Losing farmland
Between 2000 and 2016 alone, Candib said, roughly 11 million acres of farmland has been lost or fragmented by development.
Across the Northwest, as many as 527,185 acres of additional farmland may be lost to urban and low-density residential development by 2040 — particularly around rapidly growing metro areas around the Puget Sound, Portland, Spokane and Boise.
Washington would be the hardest-hit state, losing 238,614 acres of farmland under the worst-case scenario. That is an area roughly 4 1/2 times the size of Seattle.
Oregon would lose up to 142,267 acres of farmland, while Idaho would lose up to 146,304 acres.
"What we know is that this conversion will disproportionately impact our most productive, versatile and resilient land," Candib said.
While the expansion of highly developed urban areas is a concern, Candib also pointed to low-density residential housing as "a big piece of the problem." Unlike highly developed urban areas, low-density residential housing exists more on a spectrum, ranging from large-lot subdivisions to a few scattered homes encroaching on farmland.
Once an area goes from completely rural to low-density residential, Candib said it is exponentially more likely to become further developed.
"As residential development starts to populate out into rural areas in an unplanned or unchecked way, it makes it harder for farmers to farm," she said. "Over time, it can make it difficult for farmers to see a future for themselves in that area. As folks give up ... that's where that land becomes particularly vulnerable."
Three scenarios
The report outlines three scenarios to envision how urban and low-density residential development may impact farmland by 2040.
The first is "business as usual," which follows recent development trends. "Runaway sprawl" is the worst-case scenario, which forecasts a 50% increase in low-density building.
Finally, there is what American Farmland Trust calls "better built cities," which calls for policymakers and land use planners to target a 25% reduction in highly developed urban expansion and 50% reduction in low-density residential development.
Under the latter, Candib said Washington, Oregon and Idaho can save an estimated 280,800 combined acres of farmland, representing $206 million in farm output and 7,382 jobs.
"We really need to invest in urban density and limit the expansion of urban growth boundaries," Candib said.
In its policy recommendations, the American Farmland Trust calls on local, state and federal governments to create comprehensive plans that prioritize farmland protection and "smart growth" strategies condensing urban development.
States should also invest in programs to improve training and land access for new and beginning farmers, Candib said.
"The best way to protect a farm is to make sure it stays farming," she said.
Other risks
Urban sprawl isn't the only risk to losing farmland.
Rising sea levels due to climate change threaten to flood more than 450,000 acres of coastal farmland across the country by 2040, including 40,000 acres in Washington and 4,000 acres in Oregon, Candib said.
That total does not reflect salinization of soil and groundwater caused by ocean waters, which the report states would impact many more acres.
To combat climate change, both Oregon and Washington have passed legislation targeting 100% "clean" electricity by 2040 and 2045, respectively. But even that could have consequences on farmland, specifically from a proliferation of proposed and permitted solar farms in the region.
Candib pointed to a 2021 study by the Department of Energy looking at the future of U.S. solar production. The analysis determined that, by 2040, about 80,000 acres of land in Washington may be converted to solar, as well as 50,000 acres in Oregon and 34,000 acres in Idaho.
About 80% of those projects would be on agricultural land, Candib said.
"We don't want to paint solar energy solely as a threat," she said. "However, if we don't plan otherwise ... we will see some of our best agricultural land converted into solar."
Though it may seem like the Northwest has ample farmland, Candib said food security in the long-term relies on ensuring those remaining acres and producers are protected.
"The decisions our communities make now with respect to housing density and urban growth will be essential in ensuring we can accommodate additional population increases, without compromising more farmland and open space," she said.