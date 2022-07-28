Farmland

Sprawl and low-density housing developments are two ways Idaho is losing farmland, a report found.

 Capital Press File

Low-density residential development continues to contribute substantially to the loss of farm and pasture land in Idaho.

Continuation of recent development patterns in the state will result in losing, fragmenting or otherwise compromising 113,100 acres of farm and ranch land by 2040, the American Farmland Trust said in its "Farms Under Threat" 2040 report.

