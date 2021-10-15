Agriculture could be the quickest way to help heal the climate, a soil scientist says.
Ray Archuleta, founder of Understanding Ag and the Soil Health Academy, was a soil scientist at the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for more than 30 years. He will be the featured speaker at the Spokane Conversation District's Farm and Food Symposium Nov. 5-6.
If farms and ranches mimic the natural soil system, they can reduce reliance on "costly and finite" chemicals, fertilizers and equipment and restore the health of water, food and climate, Archuleta said.
How long it takes depends on each individual farm, Archuleta said, likening each farm to someone's fingerprints.
"Each farm and ranch is a reflection of your understanding and how committed are you to farming the way nature farms," he said. "If you're very committed, we see incredible turnarounds in three to five years. We have farmers that no longer use synthetic inputs, but it was a journey."
In more than 30 years, the industry has learned how connected plants, animals and organisms are to the soil ecosystem, Archuleta said.
"We're finding out more and more how important soil is to our human health, climate, water health and animal health," he said. "But yet we still know less than 1% of the knowledge we should know about our soils."
Archuleta finds it "alarming" when farmers and ranchers don't realize that the soil is just as alive as humans.
"It is a dynamic, living system — we ourselves are a collective of cells and microbes; 90% of us is bacteria working in consortium," he said. "Your human body is self-healing, self-organizing, self-regulating, and so is the soil."
Archuleta calls for education and a change in mindset.
"The way we look at the natural ecosystem, there's no reverence and respect for it," he said. "We treat it like machine in a factory. We have turned the natural system into a commodity. We don't treat it like it deserves to be. ... We are intimately connected to it."
Archuleta said he is bothered that corporate toolmakers are getting wealthy and rural communities are going broke or not able to bring their children into the farming business.
"The blessing of the land usually flows through the farmer or rancher and goes to a local general store or community," he said. "Now it goes to corporate America directly."
Archuleta criticized crop insurance programs for what he says are facilitating poor farming practices and the federal Conservation Reserve Program for high rental rates that make it difficult for new and young farmers to get started.
"If we have healthy soils, we can have a healthy plant, animals, human beings, climate and water," he said. "What we have globally is not the problem of global warming. Our planet is warming up, but it's because of global ignorance and global disconnectedness. We no longer have a basic relationship with this type of healing agriculture."
The Spokane conference includes various panel discussions, classes and workshops. It is expected to draw 200 people. Cost is $135-$150.