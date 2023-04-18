Sharon Davidson

Sharon Davidson of Agri Seed Testing analyzes a seed sample at her lab in Salem. Davidson is helping organize a grass seed workshop April 24-28 at Chemeketa Community College's Agricultural Complex.

 Mitch Lies/For the Capital Press

SALEM — Seed technologists from across the U.S. are arriving in Salem next week for what the Oregon seed industry hopes will be an annual occurrence: A seed testing workshop.

The Mega Cool Season Grass Seed Workshop  on April 24-28 includes three days of hands-on classroom experience and a field tour of a seed cleaning plant, a hemp operation and a seed research farm.

