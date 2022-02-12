Oregon seed industry research and regulatory coordinator Steve Salisbury, center, informs participants in a tour of his research farm Feb. 11 of trials being conducted for the Oregon Seed Research Institute.
On Feb. 11, the Oregon Seed Research Institute, an organization recently formed by the state's seed industry, hosted grass seed commissioners, Oregon Department of Agriculture officials and others for a showcase of a research farm near Lebanon that is being used by the institute.
The Oregon grass seed industry’s research and regulatory coordinator Steve Salisbury, who purchased the 40-acre farm last fall, showcased several trials already underway on the farm, as well as the farm’s supporting structures and equipment.
“It is one thing to talk about this in meetings,” said Bryan Ostlund, a key figure behind the formation of the institute and administrator of the Oregon Tall Fescue, Ryegrass Growers Seed, Fine Fescue and Clover commissions. “It is another thing altogether to actually see what is happening out here.”
“Today is as a great opportunity to show the stakeholders where their investment is going and to give them an idea of what returns on investment they can expect,” Salisbury said.
The institute, which formed as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, is funded by the Oregon grass seed commissions.
Several of the two dozen or so attendees said they were impressed with the farm and looking forward to the research that will come out of it.
“I am very impressed,” said Helle Ruddenklau, a grower from Amity. “I think this is going to be a great asset to the Oregon seed industry. We need this, so it is a good thing to see.”
“I am very excited about having Steve here,” said Josh Davidson, a member of the Oregon Ryegrass Growers Seed Commission. “This is a great step forward for the industry.”
"It is exciting to see the opportunity that he has here," said Kent Burkholder, also a member of the Ryegrass Commission. "I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do over here and I’m excited to see what the future holds in store for the Research Institute.”
Rose Kachadoorian, manager of the ODA Pesticides Program, said the institute “represents a new opportunity” for the industry. “We are just excited about seeing these plots that are really in good shape and the way the industry is planning ahead for the future,” she said.
Salisbury said the institute in no way intends to displace research into grass seed production systems being done by Oregon State University personnel.
“We are here to complement and build off of that research and hopefully the entire industry benefits from this,” he said.
