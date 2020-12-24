Participants in an upcoming series of Oregon State University Extension seed and cereal crop virtual meetings will hear about new weed management technology, get insect management updates and meet Christy Tanner, OSU’s new south Willamette Valley field crops Extension agent.
The series of Zoom meetings are being held over three days, including two in early January and one in February. Oregon Department of Agriculture pesticide credits will be available for each webinar. The webinars run from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The agenda for the first meeting, scheduled Jan. 6, includes the introduction of Tanner; new weed management technology for grass seed, which will be provided by assistant professor in weed science Caio Brunharo; and weed management recommendations for grass seed crops from Extension Weed Management Specialist Andy Hulting.
The second meeting, scheduled Jan. 7, will include presentations on new insect management techniques for grass seed and cereal crops from Extension entomologist Navneet Kaur, and tracking early-season fertilizer fate in tall fescue from mid- Willamette Valley Extension agent Betsy Verhoeven. North Willamette Valley Extension agent Nicole Anderson will wrap up the session with a presentation on best practices for plant growth regulator and fungicide applications.
The third meeting, scheduled Feb. 3, will include a presentation from Anderson on a red clover variety trial and a presentation from Hulting on weed management in clover. Kaur will provide updates on research into clover casebearer and seed weevil, and IR-4/Pesticide Registration Research Director Dani Lightle will provide an update on insecticide screening for aphids and clover pesticides.
The webinars are free, but registration is required. Participants will need to register for each webinar separately.
To register for the first meeting go to https://beav.es/orS. To register for the second meeting, go to https://beav.es/orq. To register for the third meeting, go to https://beav.es/o9G.