A team of about 100 researchers across four continents, led by scientist Stephen Long, is tweaking photosynthesis — the biological process by which plants convert light into chemical energy — to increase crop yields.
The project is called Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency, or RIPE.
Why mess with nature? Though photosynthesis is remarkable, researchers say it's inefficient. Plants, on average, convert about 1% of the sunlight that hits them into energy for growth, and even the best crop plants, on average, convert only 0.5% of the light that hits them into energy people can use.
The premise behind RIPE is that photosynthesis could be better. The objective is to engineer crop varieties that are able to produce more with less because they're better at photosynthesis.
Early RIPE experiments look promising, showing that genetically engineered tobacco and soybean plants outperform control groups by 20%.
Long, RIPE's director and professor at both the University of Illinois Urbana-Campaign and Lancaster University, aims to get the genetic modifications into globally significant crops.
His primary goal is to make the seeds available to poor regions of the world to boost crop yields and ease food insecurity. Longer-term, he said he can see potential applications in the developed world, including in the U.S.
"What I really want to see is these traits being available to farmers in sub-Saharan Africa or a poor country before I die," said Long, 71.
Long grew up in a working-class family in London, where a high school biology teacher inspired his interest in how plants work.
At the University of Reading, he studied agricultural botany, and while working with sugarcane, he became intrigued by photosynthesis. He went on to get his Ph.D., taught at the University of Essex and later moved to Illinois.
In 1999, he built a computer simulation modeling photosynthesis as a system of differential equations, dubbed "e-photosynthesis." Photosynthesis involves more than 150 discrete steps and even more genes, so modeling wasn't easy, but with the help of his then-graduate student, Xinguang Zhu and others, he succeeded.
"I thought: 'This is our chance,'" said Long.
He published a paper in 2006. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation took notice, and in 2012, funded him with $25 million.
RIPE then conducted experiments on tobacco plants, the "lab rats of the plant world." The team inserted genes into the plants to make them more efficient at photosynthesis. These modified plants grew faster and put on more weight, outshining the control by 20%.
After a $45 million reinvestment, RIPE conducted soybean trials in 2020. The findings are not yet published, but according to Long, the modified plants performed 20% better than the control.
The RIPE team plans to explore other crops soon.
RIPE, however, faces challenges. One potential barrier is that genetically modified crops are controversial in the U.S., are banned or partially banned in 19 of 27 European Union member nations and only a handful of African countries have OK'd them.
But after Nigeria recently voted to accept the genetically modified cowpea, Long said he's "optimistic."
Long said the RIPE project is "well-positioned to move forward" since it includes many young researchers, but he isn't ready to retire yet.
"I want to carry on doing this as long as I can. It's my hobby."