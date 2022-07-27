A University of Florida research team has developed techniques that use artificial intelligence to detect downy mildew, a mold that can cause serious crop damage.
Downy mildew affects melons, cucumbers, basil, grapes, squash and other crops.
The disease is predominantly found in warmer climates with mild winters, including in the American South and much of California. Cornell University has reported cases in Oregon and Washington too, though the mildew is less common in cooler climates.
According to the Florida team's 2022 study published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, left unchecked, downy mildew infections spread quickly and can destroy entire plantings within days. The mildew's common nickname is "wildfire," both for its rapid development and the scorched appearance it gives leaves.
"Early detection is very, very critical, and tools that can help growers to quickly and easily scout the field can really help and enhance production in general," said Yiannis Ampatzidis, an author on the study and assistant professor of precision agriculture and smart machines at the University of Florida.
Early detection of "hot spots" where the mildew's concentration is high, Ampatzidis said, could allow farmers to remove or treat those areas before the mildew spreads further.
To detect downy mildew and differentiate it from other diseases, the research team focused on spectral reflectance data. Reflectance is measured by shining light on an object (an artificial light in a lab or the sun in a field) and then measuring the light reflected from the object.
Specific "significant" wavelengths of light correlate to a plant being infected with downy mildew. Even at an early or asymptomatic stage when the mildew is not yet visible to the human eye, hyperspectral sensors can identify downy mildew's presence by analyzing wavelengths.
The team developed two methods for measuring wavelengths: first, a set of mathematical equations, and second, a machine learning model — a type of artificial intelligence.
The researchers experimented in both a lab and in the field using drones.
During trials, the researchers achieved up to a 91% accuracy rate at detecting and classifying downy mildew in the field when the disease was at high severity.
Although the research will likely prove useful to the agricultural industry, the technology is not yet accessible to growers, partly because the hyperspectral cameras the researchers used are expensive.
The next step, Ampatzidis said, is to develop low-cost multispectral cameras growers can afford to use with drones.
The University of Florida's initial study focused on detecting downy mildew in watermelons. Ampatzidis said the research needs to be repeated in other crops.
Ampatzidis said tools his team developed may also be adaptable to help detect other plant diseases in the future, such as powdery mildew.
"We would need to conduct studies to see if that would work or not," he said.
His hope is that, over time, scientists nationwide will build on this research and develop a library database of spectral signatures associated with certain diseases in specific crops so farmers can identify and treat plant diseases more quickly.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.