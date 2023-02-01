beaver dam analog

A beaver dam analog on Guy Creek in the central Idaho mountains.

 University of Idaho

Researchers are testing artificial beaver dams as a tool to restore degraded stream systems by improving riparian habitat and bolstering the late-season water supply.

The structures, known as beaver dam analogs, cause water to pool and spill beyond stream banks, supporting marshland vegetation before seeping into the groundwater and re-emerging downstream later.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you