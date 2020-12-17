Scientists are inching closer to finding genes that could control two of the nation's most aggressive weeds, Palmer amaranth and waterhemp.
Finding the right genes, researchers say, could enable new methods of "genetic control" for the weeds, which in many places have developed herbicide resistance.
"This research — it's exciting. I'm excited. It could be huge for agriculture. But it's still in its infancy. We have a long way to go before we get to fruition," said Pat Tranel, lead researcher and associate head of the University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences.
The Weed Science Society of America ranks Palmar amaranth, which can grow 1 to 3 inches a day and reach 6 to 10 feet tall at maturity, as the most troublesome weed in the U.S. A single plant can produce 200,000 seeds. USDA reports show Palmer amaranth, and waterhemp, another pigweed species, have had devastating economic impacts on farms.
Recently, the weeds have spread from the Southwest into the Midwest, East Coast, Western U.S. and Canada. Although the weeds have not been found in the Pacific Northwest, the species are creeping closer each year and state departments of agriculture in Oregon and Washington have issued alerts.
If Tranel and his co-researchers find a way to genetically control these weeds, agricultural experts say it could be "tremendous."
The new research involves genetically manipulating the gender of weeds.
More than 90% of flowering plants have both sexual organs on the same individual, in contrast to animals, which generally are dioecious, meaning there are separate males and females.
Palmer amaranth and waterhemp, like animals, are dioecious, meaning it's impossible for them to self-pollinate. Male gametes from one plant must fertilize female gametes from another plant.
Tranel told the Capital Press this makes them likelier to resist herbicides. A male plant resistant to herbicide A crossed with a female plant resistant to herbicide B might produce offspring resistant to both herbicides.
In recent studies, Tranel and his colleagues realized they might be able to use dioecy against itself.
The team is working to find which genes in Palmer amaranth and waterhemp are responsible for "maleness." Tranel said they can then make those genes proliferate within the population, turning female plants into genetically modified male plants. After a few generations, most of the weeds would be male, and, in theory, the population would crash.
"There's no precedent for this. It's never been done in weeds," said Tranel.
Even if Tranel succeeds, he said farmers should continue to use an "integrated weed management strategy."
Tranel's team has already identified some molecular markers. The next step is to find the genes that cause maleness. They're within 120 to 150 genes of finding their target.
"It could take quite a while to tease it apart. Or we could get lucky and it could be fast. We don’t know yet," he said.
Tranel's first round of grant funding is about to run out, so he said he hopes to get more public and private funding.