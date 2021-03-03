USDA researchers have discovered that wild potatoes — distant relatives of the cultivated potato — may hold the key to unlocking sources of genetic resistance to diseases, including the crop's most devastating disease, late blight.
"We're looking for sources of resistance breeders can use to develop new varieties. We want to have a good arsenal of weapons against pathogens," said Dennis Halterman, lead researcher who works in the vegetable crops research unit of USDA's Agricultural Research Service.
The project's goal is to discover which varieties of wild potatoes are most disease-resistant, identify specific genes responsible for resistance and develop markers breeders can use to create new potato varieties.
Finding more tools to combat late blight is important, Halterman said. The late blight pathogen, Phytophthora infestans, is the same culprit that triggered the Irish Potato Famine. It's recently been found in parts of Washington and Idaho.
Although it doesn't pose the kind of danger it once did because growers have fungicides and other tools at their disposal, the disease remains a threat, inflicting $6.7 billion annually worldwide in yield losses and control costs, according to USDA.
"We're not going to have an Irish Potato Famine again. But it's one of those pathogens that's always in the back of growers' minds. They end up having to spray a lot more, spend a lot more time in the field," said Halterman.
Halterman said that he, along with co-researchers Shelley Jansky and Hari Karki, believe that wild potatoes, many of which have developed resistance to diseases like late blight, hold genetic information that could aid breeders.
Wild potatoes grow in Central and South American and Mexico, where late blight originated and co-evolved with the plant.
The researchers recently conducted laboratory trials in which they exposed the leaves of 72 different species of wild potato and about 384 accessions, or related plant materials, to the pathogen.
Halterman said the researchers have already identified some wild potatoes with resistance. He is now interested in identifying which genes are responsible, which he anticipates will take his team another year to 18 months or so.
From there, potato breeders will have more assets and knowledge as they develop new species. It currently takes 10 to 15 years to develop a new species before it's ready for market. Halterman is hopeful his team's research will make breeding more efficient.
One of the challenges, he said, will be to isolate the desired genes in wild potatoes from the undesirable genes. Wild potatoes, in the nightshade family, contain chemicals that can make them toxic and inedible. Breeders will need to avoid passing on such traits.
Another challenge is that new strains of late blight may develop or be introduced to the U.S.
But Halterman said he's excited about how the research can help potato growers. The research with wild potatoes, he said, may also lead to discovering genetic resistance traits for Verticillium wilt and other pathogens.