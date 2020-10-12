California researchers are asking for samples of fermented fruits and vegetables to study whether they can help fight disease.
It's also part of an effort to educate consumers and processors about safe preparation of specialty crop fermented foods.
"We are in the early stages of understanding how fermented foods and beverages enrich our health beyond providing our basic nutrients," said Maria Marco, microbiologist and food science professor for the University of California-Davis. "The question right now is, besides preservation, 'How can these foods help us more?'"
Fermented foods and beverages are produced using conditions that discourage the growth of harmful bacteria and encourage the growth of beneficial microorganisms, according to UC-Davis. Examples include sauerkraut, yogurt, cheese, bread, alcohol, chocolate, coffee, salami, vinegar, kimchi and miso.
Many foods last longer using fermentation — months compared to days and weeks for fresh produce.
Marco and Erin DiCaprio, UC-Davis Extension specialist in microbial food safety, will identify microbes in the samples.
It's rare, but there have been cases of food-borne illness when people consume fermented foods that were not prepared properly, Marco said.
The researchers hope to provide evidence to show whether including fermented foods as part of a regular diet can help fight disease.
The researchers will provide videos instructing home fermenters on how to submit their samples and prepare food safely.
Marco hopes to receive hundreds of samples.
The researchers are not accepting dairy, alcoholic beverages, bread or grain products.
The two-year research project received a $213,000 grant from the state Department of Food and Agriculture.
They will develop educational materials about preparation and health benefits, to be delivered through public workshops and a website. The researchers are working with the UC Master Food Preserver program to develop online classes.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the perception is that some people are exploring home fermentation, Marco said. She also pointed to growing interest in artisanal foods.
The researchers also hope to connect with companies that make fermented products.