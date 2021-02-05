Work will begin this spring at the first research site for Washington State University's soil health initiative, but future funding for the project remains in question, a research leader says.
Organizers have been setting up a site at the university's Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center in Mount Vernon, said Chad Kruger, director of Washington State University's Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center in Wenatchee.
"We're going to be ready to roll this spring, with that site actually up and running, but then if we don't have any money after June 30 we're kind of in trouble," Kruger said.
Action on the request is most likely to occur in April, when the Legislature negotiates its final budget compromise, Kruger said.
The initiative's goal is to get a picture of the current health of the state's soils and build a road map for future education.
WSU, the state Department of Agriculture and the Conservation Commission originally put in coordinated but separate budget requests for the initiative, Kruger said.
If passed, the department's responsibilities would be $200,000 and the conservation commission's would be $55,445 for the 2021 fiscal year, said Christopher Mulick, director of WSU's State Relations Office.
WSU had received a $250,000 "proviso" for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years totaling $500,000 to start the initiative, but the department and commission requests were not funded, Kruger said.
When that happened, the researchers had to shuffle plans to establish additional research sites around the state, Kruger said.
Last year, the stakeholders made a full budget request, asking for the commission and department's funding, and worked to get a permanent commitment for WSU's funding.
The legislation passed with "really strong ... broad ... support for full funding," Kruger said.
Gov. Jay Inslee approved the commission and department budget requests, but vetoed WSU's request as part of a large package of vetoes to try to get ahead of the COVID recession, Kruger said.
"I think that what really happened is that there were a lot of casualties of the uncertainty of COVID at the end of the session last year when the budget bills were signed," he added.
The veto of the WSU budget zeroed out the entire initiative budget, Kruger said. The department has now requested WSU's funding be put back in.
"I think the problem was everyone assumed we had the $250,000 a year ongoing, and that just wasn't the case," Kruger said. "It was a one-time, two-year commitment."
The request for full funding is in Inslee's proposed budget again this year.
A lack of funding would delay initiative efforts. Work at the Mount Vernon site would have to pause, Kruger said.
Kruger said he doesn't know how likely funding approval is.
"It's been a roller coaster ride through the past two sessions," he said. "You just never know until the last day. We're moving forward under the expectation that it will be there, but also with the knowledge that it may not be there."