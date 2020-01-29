KENNEWICK, Wash. — Researchers are tallying the cost of lygus bugs to Washington potato farmers to help determine the most efficient way to control the tiny insects.
"We need to know if the economic damage warrants the cost of an insecticide application," said Tim Waters, area educator for vegetables for WSU Extension in Franklin and Benton counties.
The damage appears to be worst later in the season.
"My feeling is, if you let these things go later in the season, you're going to lose some money," Waters said.
"But having them reproduce in your field and grow in number is not a good thing, either," he said.
Waters and other researchers want to quantify the impact lygus bugs have on potato yield and quality.
Alfalfa is a primary driver for lygus populations. The insect also likes weeds, which host lygus during the spring.
An economic threshold has been determined for the insect's impact on alfalfa crops, and now researchers want to get similar information for potatoes.
Lygus nymphs look similar to adult lygus, growing wings as they mature, Waters said.
"They overwinter as adults, so right now they're out overwintering in plant debris, cracks in the soil and that kind of thing," Waters said. "We talk a lot about crop diversity in Washington and Oregon, and these things feed on almost every crop that we have."
Lygus cause damage by eating and laying eggs on the plant.
Farmers might see three to six generations of lygus per year.
Aphids and lygus are similar in appearance. Aphids are slow, have two little "tailpipes" called cornicles and live in colonies.
Lygus bugs are fast. "For a little green insect they are quite quick and hard to sometimes capture," he said. They also have five black spots on the back, don't have cornicles and tend to be loners, Waters said.
Lygus species vary according to growing conditions and host crops. WSU researchers collected lygus bugs from 20 fields in 2018 and 15 in 2019.
Some species may be more susceptible to insecticides than others, Waters said.
The researchers compared potato plants that were caged to protect them from lygus, plants that were uncaged and plants that were caged but had lygus bugs introduced at the flowering stage.
Researchers hope to further study the effect lygus feeding has on potatoes, Waters said.
Umatilla potato varieties seem to be most susceptible to damage, Waters said.
Lygus feeding may be a possible cause of "mysterious" leaf damage observed on potato plants in 2017 and 2018, said Kylie Swisher Grimm, potato research scientist at the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Prosser, Wash. Several entomologists are working to verify the theory, she said.
Waters and Swisher Grimm spoke during the Washington-Oregon Potato Conference in Kennewick.