At left is the bud stage of development extracted from a UAV image. At right is a temperature deficit map based on a combination of bud stage of development and critical temperature. The deficit shows the increase in temperature needed from the heater to prevent frost damage during an example frost night scenario.
At left is the bud stage of development extracted from a UAV image. At right is a temperature deficit map based on a combination of bud stage of development and critical temperature. The deficit shows the increase in temperature needed from the heater to prevent frost damage during an example frost night scenario.
Courtesy of Wenan Yuan and Paul Heinemann
Researchers test a small-scale heater in an orchard in December.
Paul Heinemann recalls that while he was attending a presentation on frost protection at a 2018 conference, an idea struck him. What if, instead of people setting up commercial heaters in orchards to protect against frost damage, the heaters could move on their own, targeting the coldest spots?
Heinemann, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Pennsylvania State University, decided to chase the idea.
Although he had been researching frost for about 40 years, the concept of autonomous frost protection was new.
"This is a very futuristic project," said Heinemann.
He envisioned a drone flying through an orchard during springtime, reading temperatures with a thermal sensor. When the drone detected blossoms at high risk of frost damage, it would direct a ground-based robot bearing a heater to the trouble spot to warm the area.
Specific factors, such as the slope of the orchard and the direction of prevailing winds, can influence which trees or rows are most susceptible to frost on a given day.
Heinemann's aim was to develop a system that would protect susceptible areas without wasting energy.
Heinemann teamed up with other Penn State researchers. His then-colleague, Daeun Choi, now at the University of Florida, wrote a grant proposal. In 2019, the team received an $843,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Cyber-Physical Systems program. USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture managed the project.
The project will wrap up this spring. Although the research has not resulted in a commercial-ready product, Heinemann said it has provided a better understanding of how autonomous frost protection could work, laying the foundation for future research.
The project has several facets.
The first involves knowing the stage of blossom development. As buds swell and unfold, transforming into blossoms, they become more vulnerable to frost and less able to withstand cold temperatures. One part of the project involves using autonomous vehicles to identify and map the stages of blossom development in an orchard.
The second piece involves an aerial drone doing real-time temperature monitoring.
The next step is for the drone to take a thermal image of the orchard, showing its hot and cold spots, and transmit that image via Wi-Fi to a base station.
The drone directs an autonomous ground vehicle carrying a heater to move to a cold point. An algorithm with a map of the orchard does the path-planning, "telling" the ground vehicle where to go and how to get there.
"You have these units of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) and UGV (unmanned ground vehicle) talking to each other," said Heinemann.
This spring, Heinemann's team will run communication experiments, trying to get air vehicles and ground vehicles to communicate in the university's research orchards.
Heinemann hopes other researchers and commercial partners will build on the work.
He predicts other forms of orchard automation, including robotic harvesters, will make their debut before automated frost protection gets commercialized. Nevertheless, he said his team's research could be useful for frost protection work and in general efforts toward getting autonomous units to work together.
Other project collaborators included Long He, Rob Crassweller, David Lyons and H.J. Sommer, all of Penn State.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.