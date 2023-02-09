Paul Heinemann recalls that while he was attending a presentation on frost protection at a 2018 conference, an idea struck him. What if, instead of people setting up commercial heaters in orchards to protect against frost damage, the heaters could move on their own, targeting the coldest spots?

Heinemann, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Pennsylvania State University, decided to chase the idea.

