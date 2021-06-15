Researchers are working to identify genes that boost heat tolerance in seeds.
The researchers at the University of California-Davis and the University of Florida received a $1.1 million grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research.
Most seeds have a tough time sprouting and growing in temperatures above 105 degrees Fahrenheit. For some seeds, the best temperature is 70 to 90 degrees.
The researchers want to see how heat affects the seed quality, said Kent Bradford, a UC-Davis professor.
"We grow lettuce every day of the year to meet the lettuce market, which means we have to plant every day of the year somewhere," Bradford said. "Plants pay more attention to temperature than anything except light."
The impact of the environment on the mother plant can affect a seed's performance.
The work has the most direct implication for seed companies.
It's important for them that the seeds germinate at roughly the same time, Bradford said. Later-germinating seeds are either weeds or require a second harvest.
Farmers would also be more confident that the seed they use will perform, Bradford said.
The researchers are primarily using tomatoes as a model crop. California produces about a third of the world's processing tomatoes, Bradford said.
"It's a global crop," he said. "A lot of the tomato seed is produced under fairly controlled conditions in the greenhouse, because it requires hand pollination. If we can find what are the optimal conditions, that helps them optimize seed production."
Tomatoes don't fare well as the weather gets hotter.
"We are approaching that temperature more and more frequently in the summer in California," Bradford said.
Some wild tomato relatives are more temperature-tolerant than domesticated plants, he said. They're looking for heat tolerance in tomato seed from Peru and Chile.
The researchers will identify important genes in those seeds. Once identified, more resistant genes can be added using conventional breeding or by removing a specific gene, which is not considered a genetically modified organism, or GMO, Bradford said. GMO plants could present more regulatory and marketing hurdles, which many companies aren't anxious to take on, he said.
The results could also have implications for other crops, such as spinach, corn, soybeans or cotton.
UF ornamental plant breeder Alfred Huo's research involves using "very powerful" RNA molecules that control flowering and development. That could lead to identifying and applying trigger molecules, Bradford said.
"The idea would be, could you just spray a seed crop with these triggers that say 'Flower now,'" he said. "We're very hopeful that whatever we learn in tomato could be applied elsewhere. It's a little bit more risky, but if it pays off, there's a lot of applications where you could have positive effects without transgenically changing the plant."
The project will last four years, Bradford said.