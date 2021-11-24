Researchers say their new "jelly ice cube" could have significant impacts on many facets of agriculture.
"We see ice being used at almost every single step in the food production chain," said Luxim Wang, an associate professor at the University of California-Davis Department of Food Science and Technology. "Everything from harvesting to processing to distribution to displays. Even at the consumer's home, you use ice cubes and ice packs all the time."
According to UC-Davis, the new jelly ice cubes offer an environmentally friendly alternative to ice for meal prep companies, shipping businesses and food producers who need to keep items cold.
The cooling cubes contain more than 90% water and other components to retain and stabilize the structure. They are soft to the touch like a gelatin dessert and change color depending on their temperature, according to the university.
The cooling effect is determined by the amount and temperature of the jelly ice cubes, said Gang Sun, a professor at the UC-Davis Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering.
If the new ice cube can be commercialized, it could significantly save the amount of water used, Wang said.
They are designed for use in food production, but could also be applied to anything that's temperature-sensitive, said Jiahan Zou, a Ph.D. student.
Melted water can cause potential problems, such as microbial cross-contamination and possible food quality loss and waste, Zou said. The jelly ice cube remains solid.
Currently, the cube is designed to used in food distribution and display. Adjustments would need to be made to incorporate it in food.
So far, the researchers have not examined the new ice for consumption purposes, such as dropping one into a glass of water.
"Once you drop that jelly ice cube in your water, it will not disappear, it will just hold its shape and provide the cooling efficacy you want without dissolving into your drink," Wang said.
A patent for the design and concept was filed in July.
Everything about the cube would be compostable, Zou said.
The jelly cubes are anti-microbial.
Early tests have shown the cubes can withstand up to 22 pounds of pressure without losing their shape. They can be reused a dozen times — just a quick wash with water or diluted bleach — and then frozen.
They can be disposed of with yard waste, according to the university.
The jelly cubes are likely to be priced a little higher than ordinary ice cubes at the start, Zou said, but their potential to be re-used would reduce the cost significantly. The amount of electricity needed to freeze the jelly ice is similar to the amount used for regular ice, she said.
Sun said the researchers would like to work with industry partners to test the jelly cubes and develop applications. Potential uses include in supermarkets for cooling seafood, cooling pharmaceuticals and for shipping.
Interested parties would need to work through the university's technology transfer system, he said.
USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded a $485,000 grant for the research, and proof-of-concept work began in January 2020.