CORVALLIS, Ore. — Last week, Oregon State University hosted a blueberry cutting event during which people taste-tested 112 different blueberry selections and varieties.

Scott Lukas, berry program leader in OSU's endowed professorship for the Northwest berry and management production program, said breeders have been developing blueberries with traits that "align with the needs of producers, processors and consumers."

