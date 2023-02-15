BOISE — Fuel breaks can reduce flame heights and improve firefighter access, and may result in less loss of habitat, researchers told the Society for Range Management's annual meeting on Feb. 13.
However, establishing fuel breaks can also pose challenges as soils are disturbed.
In the West, “fuel breaks are one of the ways we can reduce the size and spread of wildfires,” said Seth Dettenmaier, of the U.S. Geological Survey Ecological Research Center in Reston, Va.
Fuel break goals include reducing wildfire spread, limiting the invasive-grass fire cycle and conserving habitat, said Susan McIlroy, with the USGS Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center in Boise.
“There are potential tradeoffs associated with fuel breaks,” she said, such as modification and replacement of plant communities. Soil disturbance may increase the potential for invasive spreads into and out of fuel breaks, “and these all can cause undesired shifts in fuels and wildlife habitat.”
Following the big Soda Fire on southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon rangeland in 2015, “there has been an incredible deployment of a complex range of treatments,” from herbicide application and drill seeding to mowing, said Matt Germino, supervisory research ecologist with USGS in Boise. “The complex thing is that all of those have been layered on, year after year.”
Natural factors such as climate, weather and soil may interact with and modulate management treatments, he said.
As for planted fuel breaks, forage kochia, blue flax and yarrow were hard to establish on the Columbia River Plateau in north-central Oregon during the most recent peak fire season due to drought and weed pressure, research by Moro-based Oregon State University Extension educator Jacob Powell and others found.
But these plants showed substantially higher resistance to burning — by taking longer to ignite — than cheatgrass and retained more moisture.
In 11 fires near fuel breaks in four national forests in Southern California, fuel breaks succeeded about 55% of the time in grass and 47% in shrubs, said Jesse Young, research economist and forester with the U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula, Mont. Success varied with changes in fire weather.
Shrub systems need to be slightly hotter to burn, whereas grass often burns when the fire is flashier, he said.
