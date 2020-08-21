The biggest quinoa research needs are adapting the plant to new environments, quality and yield stability, a Danish expert told a global audience.
Sven-Erik Jacobsen is the founder and CEO of Quinoa Quality APS in Denmark. The company promotes the cultivation and marketing of quinoa and participates in research and breeding programs in Europe.
Jacobsen estimated that nearly 500,000 acres of quinoa are grown worldwide.
He estimates acreage will increase by 20% each year.
Quinoa is profitable for farmers in Europe and is priced at about $1.08 per pound, Jacobsen said. Cereal prices are lower, he said.
His company promotes quinoa to chefs and consumers.
The most interested target quinoa consumer group is urban residents ages 18 to 35, particularly women, who are willing to try new things, Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen conducted a study of 28 consumers. About 65% were reducing the amount of meat in their diet, about 30% were meat lovers and 5% were meat avoiders.
"It was a small study but still valid, because this kind of studies are few," Jacobsen told the Capital Press.
The purpose was to study respondents' reaction to plant-based diets and what they chose to eat instead of meat, Jacobsen said. The study also considered which vegetables were the most appreciated.
Respondents said they felt motivated not to eat meat at least once a week because of environmental and animal well-being concerns, he said. They primarily replaced meat with fish or seafood, pulses, dairy or meat substitutes.
Quinoa or related products replaced meat about 14% of the time.
The most popular quinoa products included a quinoa burger, a curry spread, a fava bean snack and quinotto, a quinoa risotto.
Jacobsen also pointed to the need to develop climate-proof cropping systems through improved crop rotations, new technology and new genetic material.
The next sustainable "green revolution" should include a wider diversity of crops for food production, with each species designed for specific marginal conditions through conventional and molecular breeding, he said.
Jacobsen spoke Aug. 18 during a keynote address as part of the International Quinoa Research Symposium, held online and hosted by Washington State University.