The market for carbon credits is mushrooming as companies, under pressure to demonstrate a commitment to climate action, are paying for carbon offsets or removals.
The total value of the voluntary carbon market quadrupled between 2020 and 2021, reaching $2 billion last year, according to Ecosystem Marketplace.
Farmers may benefit financially from the market. An airline, for instance, might offset its emissions by buying carbon removal offsets from a platform that in turn pays farmers to sequester carbon in the soil.
However, legal experts say farmers could fall into trouble if they're not careful when navigating voluntary, self-regulated carbon markets, which often lack transparency and uniformity.
"There are no rules. It's the Wild, Wild West," said Dave Aiken, an agricultural law professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In their publication, "What questions should farmers ask about selling carbon credits," agricultural economists from the University of Illinois and Ohio State University warn farmers against signing contracts without first consulting with an attorney and asking questions.
How much will you get paid?
According to an article by Aiken, published by the Center for Agricultural Profitability, many people "have an exaggerated notion of how lucrative it may be for farmers or ranchers to sell carbon credits today."
Although some producers have received offers of $10 to $15 or more per acre per year, Aiken says this probably represents a signing bonus rather than the long-term price for carbon credits, which one of his models calculated could potentially range between $0.34 to $0.67 per acre — "not exactly big money."
When will you get paid?
Timelines can vary widely. Researchers urge farmers to know payment details before signing.
What if you don't get paid?
"You and your attorney will need to analyze what your rights are under the contract if the aggregator (the company that contracts with the farmer) can't pay for your carbon credits," says Aiken.
What practices might be required?
According to the Center for Agricultural Profitability, farmers may be required to convert from conventional tillage to reduced or no-till, reduce fertilizer applications, use a nitrogen inhibitor or retire sections of farmland out of production.
How will carbon sequestration be verified?
Because the voluntary carbon market is unregulated, Aiken said some platforms offer non-verified or weakly verified carbon credits.
Even among platforms that require ongoing third-party verification, including soil sampling, critics are concerned about accuracy. How carbon accumulates in soil remains something of a black box and can vary based on geography, soil composition and other factors.
Permanence presents another challenge. If a farmer sequesters carbon by doing no-till for a period of time but later digs up the soil, what then? Does the company that bought the offset lose its offset once the carbon is released back into the air?
These are unresolved issues, Aiken says, which the market must iron out to make carbon credits uniform and meaningful.
Who owns your data?
Ohio and Illinois researchers urge farmers to also consider data privacy: "It is important to receive a clear answer from the marketplace about who owns your data, what can be done with your data and how your individual or aggregated data can be used or sold."
How many years will the contract last?
At this point, regular carbon ag contracts tend to be for 10 to 20 years, although some are longer and others shorter.
Can you get out of the contract?
Aiken advises farmers to know the contract terms before signing.
"Some companies pay a nice, big fee upfront to get you (the farmer) to sign right away. And they don't give you time to have a lawyer look at it. Then, when the house of cards falls apart, you realize you may have signed something you regret," said Aiken.
What are the penalties?
Depending on the company, a farmer may be penalized for not meeting the sequestration goals or otherwise breaking the contract.
In some cases, Aiken said, a contract could include the right for the creditor to file a lien on the land as security for contract performance.
Under some contracts, according to Illinois and Ohio researchers, "there could be penalties for the contract holder (farmer) if the land is rented out or sold during the contract and the tenant or purchaser does not follow the agreed-upon sequestration practices."
