Researchers are urging potato growers to consider all of the factors when deciding whether to use a plant growth regulator on their crop.
Carrie Wohleb, regional vegetable crops specialist for Washington State University Extension in Moses Lake, Wash., said she and other researchers have received questions from farmers about the use of maleic hydrazide, commonly referred to as MH-30.
They wondered if it would help some of the stunted growth observed on the crop due to heat stress.
MH labels are "adamant" that it should not be applied to potato plants under stress, Wohleb said in a WSU potato pest alert.
"The label provides a lot of details — it's pretty specific with its application notes," Wohleb told the Capital Press.
The label suggests applying MH-30 no later than two weeks prior to vine kill, but Wohleb says if the vines are significantly senesced, or deteriorated, at that time, then it may be too late for good sprout control and other benefits such as volunteer potato suppression.
It can be easy to miss this application window for determinant cultivars like Russet Norkotah that quickly senesce when the weather turns hot, she said. It should be easier to time application on indeterminant cultivars that keep growing longer such as Russet Burbank.
"You have to have enough green vine for the product to work effectively," Wohleb said. "Otherwise, you're just wasting your money."
More information is known about using MH-30 on Russet Burbank potatoes than some of the newer cultivars, Wohleb said, adding that cultivar differences can be significant and must be carefully considered.
Wohleb believes farmers will be more cautious about using MH-30 because of the heat.
She noted that some are frustrated by the amount of second-growth knobs and heat sprouts in the crop.
"MH-30 is not going to cure the damage that's already been done," she said. "My guess is that most potato growers in the region are going to have some rougher potatoes this year than they did last year. I don't see how almost anybody could have come out of it unscathed."
Wohleb and other researchers also continue to monitor potato psyllids for Candidatus liberibacter solanacearum, or LSO, the bacteria that causes the disease zebra chip. About 17 psyllids were found to be infected of 838 tested so far, Wohleb said.
"I'm very pleased that I haven't heard any reports of zebra chip," she said. "I know it's a manageable disease as long as the growers are aware that there is a potential for problems."