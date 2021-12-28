Oregon State University, after hosting a public budget meeting last week, is a step closer to potentially managing a 91,000-acre research forest in Oregon's southern coastal range, spanning Coos and Douglas counties.
The budget is another milestone in the years-long effort to transform the Elliott State Forest into a publicly owned state research forest.
The research vision is also becoming clearer. Last December, Oregon's State Land Board voted for OSU to further explore how the forest might be used as a research hub. A year later, OSU has a clearer outline for what kinds of research will take place in the forest.
The research forest, experts say, could benefit OSU researchers and students, foresters, small woodland owners and scientists worldwide.
"This is a very rare opportunity to start a research forest of this size," said Kathleen "Katy" Kavanaugh, associate dean for research in OSU's College of Forestry. "This would be one of the largest research forests in the world."
Research would include experiments on the role riparian areas play in the recovery of endangered species, exploration of potential new timber harvest systems and the study of steep forest terrains, including geological hazards.
Thomas DeLuca, dean of Forestry at OSU, said experimental plots — different sections of forest organized by watershed — will be managed differently. When a natural fire occurs in the region, researchers will then study which treatments were most fire-resilient.
Shannon Murray, Elliott State Research Forest director, said the project proposal includes construction of research and laboratory spaces, offices, classrooms and living quarters for researchers living in the forest on a temporary or long-term basis.
"It's exciting thinking about the future of research there," said Murray.
But the project still has a long way to go. 2024 is the proposed research start date, but several pieces of the puzzle must snap into place before that can happen.
The biggest piece is ownership.
Initially, the plan was for OSU to both own and manage the forest, but earlier this fall OSU backed out of its plan to take ownership, saying the financial risk was too high.
The forest is supposed to be financially supported primarily by timber harvests.
According to OSU's models and data from Mason, Bruce & Girard, a consulting firm, harvests are expected to start at a maximum of 1,300 acres per year for the first five years, later dropping as low as 500 acres per year after most major thinning is completed.
Although OSU officials predict profitable timber harvests, there are too many uncertainties, including potential logging limitations because the Elliott provides prime habitat for federally protected species. OSU has decided not to shoulder the risks.
The committee advising OSU and the Department of State Lands about the forest is now exploring an alternative plan: having OSU manage the forest but another entity own it.
One possible option is establishing a stand-alone entity, such as a public corporation or independent public agency, to own the forest. This would require legislation. Development of a formal legislative concept for the 2022 legislative session is underway.