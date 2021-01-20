CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University will host the first National Hemp Symposium during a two-day virtual event Feb. 9-10, as growers look ahead to the USDA's final rule regulating production of the versatile crop.
Speakers at the symposium will include members of OSU's Global Hemp Innovation Center, established in 2019 as the largest comprehensive hemp research program in the U.S., as well as business leaders and government officials providing a future outlook for the budding industry.
Jay Noller, director of the center, said now is a critical time for hemp farms looking to research to help accelerate stable production and dependable markets.
"This symposium will offer a deep dive into some of these most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the hemp industry, as the future is truly limited only by our imagination," Noller said. "We seek a 2050 vision of the widespread incorporation of hemp across the U.S. economy."
The symposium is presented jointly by OSU and the National Academy of Sciences Board on Agriculture and Natural Resources. It will cover multiple economic sectors including transportation, food and beverage, energy and biofuel, banking and financing, construction, manufacturing and livestock.
A hemp film festival will also be streamed both evenings during the virtual symposium.
For more information or to register for the National Hemp Symposium, visit www.nationalhempsymposium.org.