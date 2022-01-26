AURORA, Ore. — Facilities at Oregon State University's North Willamette Research and Extension Center are getting a facelift, thanks in part to two large private donations.
The station received its largest ever gift last summer, $500,000 from Carl and Kim Casale that will go toward remodeling laboratories and expanding wireless internet on the farm.
A $250,000 donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services is helping to build three new labs inside the Parker House, a farm house that was given to NWREC by Joan and Jack Parker in 1992 to accommodate field research and technical staff.
Mike Bondi, who until recently was the station director, said the upgrades are necessary to keep pace with changing technology and the needs of local agriculture.
"We don't have the ability within our current budgets and state budget year to year to fund major improvements like this," Bondi said. "Having gifts like this makes a world of difference. Now all of a sudden, we can do things we couldn't have normally done."
Bondi retired from OSU last year, but was integral in securing donations for the station. NWREC has 12 faculty members leading research programs on behalf of Willamette Valley growers to produce better, healthier and lower-cost crops.
Bonding over tractors
It was fall 2020 when Bondi started working with Carl and Kim Casale.
The Casale family has farmed vegetables and berries in the community for generations, and Carl went on to become president and CEO of CHS Inc., one of the country's largest agricultural cooperatives. He is now a senior partner at Ospraie Management LLC, a New York investment firm, and continues to manage the family farm in Aurora.
At the time, Carl was restoring a pair of vintage Allis-Chalmers tractors purchased by his father, Joe Jr., and grandfather, Joe Sr., nearly 70 years ago. Carl wanted to donate the tractors to OSU, where he and Kim both graduated and met as freshmen.
The Casales connected with Bondi, and after a tour of NWREC, they had further discussions about a larger donation that could advance the station's research.
First, the couple paid $18,000 for NWREC to complete a facilities master plan, identifying areas of need for investment. With the plan in hand, the Casales made a $500,000 contribution.
Bondi said the bulk of the money, $450,000, will be used to remodel two labs in the basement of the station's main building, where crop and soil samples from field trials are analyzed.
"The building was built back in the 1960s," Bondi said. "It's all old and needs to be updated."
The remaining $50,000 will expand wireless internet across the entire 160-acre farm, allowing researchers to control irrigation and access data from the field.
"Internet access across the entire farm is something our faculty have been asking about for quite some time," Bondi said. "The Casale gift will help make this possible, too."
Parker House makeover
Renovations to the Parker House are slated to begin soon, Bondi said.
When finished, the house will have a soils lab, plant lab and molecular lab. The project's budget is a combination of public and private funding, with about $400,000 from the state and $250,000 from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Northwest Farm Credit Services, an agricultural lender, provided $250,000 to round out the financing.
Bondi said they hope to move into the new Parker House labs by summer. Faculty will then reassess what is needed for lab renovations covered by the Casale donation.
That planning will be done later in the spring by NWREC's new director, Surendra Dara, who was hired in January.
"I would hope they are going to get the construction rolling later next winter and into 2023," Bondi said.