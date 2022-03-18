CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University Friday named Staci Simonich, an award-winning researcher and faculty member who has worked in OSU leadership for more than two decades, as the new dean of its College of Agricultural Sciences.
Simonich will be the first woman to hold the role. She begins March 28.
Since March 1, Simonich has been acting dean after Alan Sams, the former dean, stepped down last winter to return to Texas A&M University.
Before becoming acting dean, Simonich was the executive associate dean for the college for nearly two years. She also previously was associate vice president for OSU research operations and integrity.
“The College of Agricultural Sciences, Oregon’s farmers, ranchers and stakeholders, and our state, nation and world will be very well served by Staci as dean,” Edward Feser, OSU’s provost and executive vice president, said in a statement.
Simonich said she's "humbled and excited" to lead the college. In the new role, she will oversee a college with 13 academic departments, more than 40 degree programs, about 3,000 students, 290 tenure-track faculty and more than $90 million in annual research expenditures.
“Now more than ever, we must be out there working collaboratively with Oregon’s densely diverse agricultural and natural resource industries and communities to advance scientific discovery, create economic opportunity, develop future leaders and strive each day to make tomorrow better," she said in a statement.
Simonich has worked at OSU since 2001.
She started as an assistant professor with a research focus on how chemicals move through the environment. In 2011, she became a professor, serving as associate head of the Department of Environmental and Molecular Toxicology from 2015 to 2017. Then, from 2017 to 2018, she was associate dean for academic and student affairs in OSU's College of Science.
Simonich has published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers, and during her tenure at OSU, she has mentored 30 doctorate and master’s students and 24 undergraduate students in her laboratory.
Over her career, she has received more than $15 million in funding from the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Department of Defense and Department of the Interior.
She has won numerous awards, and in 2021 Simonich became a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Before joining OSU, she worked in the consumer product industry at Procter & Gamble for six years. She received her doctorate in chemistry from Indiana University, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and a master's degree in business administration from Oregon State in 2020.